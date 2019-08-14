|
Walter Stanley Vincent of Goondiwindi Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11TH August 2019 At the Goondiwindi Hospital Aged 69 Years Loving Husband of Sue. Adored Father & Father In Law of Shannon & Kathleen and Janita & Terry. Cherished Poppy of Nathan, Natasha, Sam, Amelia, Joey, Olivia, Cheyenne, Kaleb and Jax. Much loved Great Poppy to Leila. Relatives and friends of the late Walter Vincent are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery with the service commencing at 11am on Monday 19TH August 2019. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Aug. 14, 2019