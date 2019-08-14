|
Rachael Nichole Holland of Goondiwindi Flew away on Saturday 27TH July 2019 Aged 46 Years Dearly loved Daughter of David and Valma. Cherished Sister of Brendan and Dallas. Best friend and Loving Mother of Jessica and Andrew & their partners Kyle and Jaime. Adored Partner and soulmate to Jamie. Cherished Nanny of Parker, Lylah & Elowyn. Amazing Aunty to Kaleb, Charlie-May, Angus, Baxter, Jake & Rowdy. Relatives and friends of the late Rachael Holland are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Bowen Street, Goondiwindi with the service commencing at 10am on Friday 16TH August 2019 thence for private cremation. "Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Aug. 14, 2019