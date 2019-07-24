|
HANNA, Joseph Anthony "Joe" Of Goondiwindi, formerly Toowoomba. Taken into God's care on 20TH July 2019 Aged 80 years Dearly loved Husband of Judy. Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Robert and Lisa and adored Giddee of Lucy, and Harry. Much loved son of Norman and Lavina (both dec'd). Much loved Brother and Brother-in-Law of John and Terese, Margaret and John, Joan and Gordon (dec'd), Michael (dec'd), Elizabeth and Emile, James and Debbie, Dianne and Michael, Anthony and Catherine, and David. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Thanksgiving Mass to Celebrate Joe's life to be held at St Patrick's Cathedral, James Street, Toowoomba, commencing at 11am tomorrow, Thursday 25 July 2019. "Forever in Our Hearts" AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FUNERALS (07) 4634 9946 Toowoomba - Family owned
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on July 24, 2019