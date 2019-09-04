|
LENNON, John Tregaskis Late of 'Cranbourne', Yelarbon Passed away Wednesday 28TH August 2019 Aged 88 years Loving Husband of Mary. Brother of Margaret and Bill (dec'd). Loving Father of Terry, Greg, Claire, Helen, Jenny and David. Much loved Grandfather of Emma, Michael, Sarah, Thomas, Rebecca, Peter, Ellie and Will and Great - Grandfather of Gracie, Jesse, Paddy and Adeline. A Requiem Mass in John's honour was held at Our Lady of the Southern Cross, Inglewood on Tuesday 3RD September and was laid to rest at the Yelarbon Cemetery. May he rest in peace. Carnarvon Funerals Gently Guiding You Through Stanthorpe - 07 4681 3121 www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Sept. 4, 2019