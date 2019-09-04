Home
Services
Carnarvon Funeral Services Pty Ltd
PO Box 607
Stanthorpe, Queensland 4380
07 4681 3121
Resources
More Obituaries for John LENNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tregaskis LENNON

Add a Memory
John Tregaskis LENNON Notice
LENNON, John Tregaskis Late of 'Cranbourne', Yelarbon Passed away Wednesday 28TH August 2019 Aged 88 years Loving Husband of Mary. Brother of Margaret and Bill (dec'd). Loving Father of Terry, Greg, Claire, Helen, Jenny and David. Much loved Grandfather of Emma, Michael, Sarah, Thomas, Rebecca, Peter, Ellie and Will and Great - Grandfather of Gracie, Jesse, Paddy and Adeline. A Requiem Mass in John's honour was held at Our Lady of the Southern Cross, Inglewood on Tuesday 3RD September and was laid to rest at the Yelarbon Cemetery. May he rest in peace. Carnarvon Funerals Gently Guiding You Through Stanthorpe - 07 4681 3121 www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.