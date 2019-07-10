Home
Services
Logan Funerals
PO BOX 145
SPRINGWOOD , New South Wales 4127
33414111
Resources
More Obituaries for John BINNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frances Better known as "Frank" BINNIE

John Frances Better known as "Frank" BINNIE Notice
BINNIE, John Frances Better known as "Frank" of Kaloma Aged Care, formerly of Winton Street, Goondiwindi Peacefully passed away on Monday 8TH July, 2019 Aged 83 Years Beloved husband of Barbara. Relatives and friends of Frank are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the Goondiwindi Anglican Church with the service commencing at 1pm on Friday 12th July, 2019 thence for interment in the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, please forward donations to Dementia Research Australia. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



logo
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.