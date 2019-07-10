|
BINNIE, John Frances Better known as "Frank" of Kaloma Aged Care, formerly of Winton Street, Goondiwindi Peacefully passed away on Monday 8TH July, 2019 Aged 83 Years Beloved husband of Barbara. Relatives and friends of Frank are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the Goondiwindi Anglican Church with the service commencing at 1pm on Friday 12th July, 2019 thence for interment in the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, please forward donations to Dementia Research Australia. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on July 10, 2019