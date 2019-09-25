KERSLAKE, Howard William Late of Boggabilla and formerly of Narrabri NSW passed away peacefully on Saturday 14TH September 2019 Aged 68 Years at the Toowoomba Base Hospital Loving partner of Lila, much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Justin & Lou. Adored Son of Bill (dec'd) & Yvonne. Brother of David. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the Late Mr Howard Kerslake to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Saturday 28TH September 2019 at 1.00pm, thence for interment at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. In the loving hands of God In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA