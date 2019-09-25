Home
Services
Logan Funerals
PO BOX 145
SPRINGWOOD , New South Wales 4127
33414111
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard KERSLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard William KERSLAKE

Howard William KERSLAKE Notice
KERSLAKE, Howard William Late of Boggabilla and formerly of Narrabri NSW passed away peacefully on Saturday 14TH September 2019 Aged 68 Years at the Toowoomba Base Hospital Loving partner of Lila, much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Justin & Lou. Adored Son of Bill (dec'd) & Yvonne. Brother of David. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the Late Mr Howard Kerslake to be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Saturday 28TH September 2019 at 1.00pm, thence for interment at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. "In the loving hands of God" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



logo


logo


logo
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.