SHORE, Freda Joyce (nee Lawson) Late of Goondiwindi Passed away peacefully on the 12TH September 2019 Surrounded by family, aged 87 Years Devoted and loving wife of the late George, beloved Sister of William (dec'd), Edith (dec'd), Malcom (dec'd), Walter (dec'd) and John. Much loved Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews and a good friend to many. On Friday, 27TH September at 11am, Freda will be laid to rest at a graveside service to be held at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. Always in our hearts