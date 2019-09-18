Home
Services
Logan Funerals
PO BOX 145
SPRINGWOOD , New South Wales 4127
33414111
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda SHORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Joyce SHORE

Add a Memory
Freda Joyce SHORE Notice
SHORE, Freda Joyce (nee Lawson) Late of Goondiwindi Passed away peacefully on the 12TH September 2019 Surrounded by family, aged 87 Years Devoted and loving wife of the late George, beloved Sister of William (dec'd), Edith (dec'd), Malcom (dec'd), Walter (dec'd) and John. Much loved Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews and a good friend to many. On Friday, 27TH September at 11am, Freda will be laid to rest at a graveside service to be held at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. "Always in our hearts" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



logo


logo


logo
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.