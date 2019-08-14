|
BARDSLEY: ELIZABETH MARY " BETTY " Passed away peacefully at Kaloma Aged Care, Goondiwindi on the 9TH August 2019 Aged 90 years " Deeply Missed By Her Loving Family " Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Bowen Street Goondiwindi on Monday 19TH August commencing at 10.00am. A Graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday 20TH August at the Glen Innes Cemetery NSW commencing at 12.00noon. In the care of "Where Family Matters" Goondiwindi 07 4671 4653 Inglewood 07 4652 4391
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Aug. 14, 2019