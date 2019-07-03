|
HOLCOMBE, Elisabeth Late of Goondiwindi died peacefully on 29TH June 2019 Aged 95 years Beloved Wife of Alec (dec'd). Adored Mother of Susanna, Hamish, Mark, Charles and Nicholas. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elisabeth's funeral, to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Bowen Street, Goondiwindi, service commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 5TH July 2019, followed by interment at Goondiwindi Cemetery. T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on July 3, 2019