Anthony Michael Craig SAUNDERS

Anthony Michael Craig SAUNDERS Notice
Anthony Michael Craig SAUNDERS Better known as "Craig" Of Goondiwindi Passed away on Saturday 29TH June 2019 Aged 61 Years Much loved father and father in law of Jessica, Jamie & Michael. Relatives and friends of the late "Craig" Saunders are respectfully invited to attend his graveside Service which will be held at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery with the service commencing at 11am on Thursday 4TH July 2019. "At Peace in God's Care" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



Published in Goondiwindi Argus on July 3, 2019
