In Memory Of Allan Charles Moggs Aged 65 Years 25TH May 1953 - IST October 2018 "Gone Fishin" I've Finished life's chores assigned to me, So, put me on a riverbank, and please send along a fishing rod. For I've been invited to the fishin hole. Where every day is a day to fish. To fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm Fishin along the riverbanks. We will miss each other for awhile, But you will come and bring your smile. That won't be long you will see, Til we're all together again. To all of those that think of me, Be happy as I go out to the riverbank. If others wonder why I am missin just tell em I've gone fishing. Your loving family, best mates, work colleagues, partners and friends We think of you everyday. Your name is often spoken. Our memories are keepsakes for ever. It broke our hearts to see you go. We will remember you with love and laughter This is not goodbye It is "Til we meet again" At the fishing hole Save a spot for us
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Oct. 2, 2019