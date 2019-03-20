|
O'Byrne, Sean Anthony Late of Roma Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday 7TH March 2019 Aged 30 Years Dearly loved son of Barry and Cathy and step-son of David, and Debbie. Loved brother of Harriet, and Lilly. Cherished partner of Caitlin. Sadly missed by his family and friends. The relatives and friends of Sean are respectfully invited to attend his Life Celebration Service to be held at All Saints' Catholic Church, Roma. Service commencing at 1:00pm Friday 22ND March 2019 with service completed at the Church. "Holda! We're done here!" KEATINGS FUNERALS Chinchilla - 07 4662 7608
