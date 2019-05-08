|
THORNTON, Patricia Anne "Trish" (nee McMillan) Late of Goondiwindi passed away peacefully on 26th April 2019 Aged 64 years Loving Wife of Scott. Loved Sister and Sister-in-law to John and Angela, Warren and Tiziana, Scott and Karen, Lee and Kathryn, Mark and Sue, Kym and Peter. Aunt to Luke, Keatyn, Haydn, Darci, Riccardo, Campbell, Harrison, Matthew, Charmaine, Elyse, Lauryn, Adam and Natalie. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trish's funeral, to be held Graveside at the Goondiwindi Cemetery, Cemetery Road, service commencing at 11.00am, Friday 10th May 2019. Feel free to wear blue jeans in honour of Trish. No flowers by request. "Forever in Blue Jeans" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on May 8, 2019
