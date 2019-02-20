Home
John Reginald WOODS

WOODS, John Reginald Late of Goondiwindi and formerly of "Walton Downs" Bungunya, passed away peacefully on 17TH February 2019 Aged 64 years Beloved Husband of Marion. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Edwina; Malcolm and Brittney. Loving Grandad of Raven. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of John's life, to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Bowen Street, Goondiwindi, service commencing at 11:00am, Thursday, 28TH February 2019, followed by interment at Goondiwindi Cemetery. "Forever in our Hearts" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Feb. 20, 2019
