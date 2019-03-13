|
|
|
Elder, Joan Ethel Died peacefully on the 8th of March 2019 Aged 88 years Loved wife of John( dec). Loving mother and mother in law of David, Di , Jane, Jonathan, James and Kate. Grandmother of Dougal, Angus, Sally, Charles, Emily, Fiona and Anna. Great grandmother to Charlotte. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Joan's life at a memorial service at 11.30am on Friday 22nd of March at Holy Trinity Church, Bowen St. Goondiwindi.
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
