Joan Ethel ELDER

Elder, Joan Ethel Died peacefully on the 8th of March 2019 Aged 88 years Loved wife of John( dec). Loving mother and mother in law of David, Di , Jane, Jonathan, James and Kate. Grandmother of Dougal, Angus, Sally, Charles, Emily, Fiona and Anna. Great grandmother to Charlotte. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Joan's life at a memorial service at 11.30am on Friday 22nd of March at Holy Trinity Church, Bowen St. Goondiwindi.



Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
