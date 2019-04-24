|
|
|
Ethel Martha Birnie Late of Goondiwindi Passed away peacefully on Friday 19TH April 2019 Aged 79 Years Dearly loved wife of Ronald Sidney Birnie (Dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronnie (Dec), Melvia and Scott, Roy, Del and Mick and Karly. Cherished Nanna of Jasper and Jac, Kedron and Stevie, Kimberley and Matt. Much loved Great Nanna of Emma, Richard, Beth and Sidney. At Ethel's request, a private celebration of life will be held at the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. "At Peace in God's Care" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Apr. 24, 2019
