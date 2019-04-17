|
HOPKINS, Elizabeth Mabel better known as Beth Late of Kaloma Aged Care Goondiwindi Passed away peacefully on 12th April 2019 Aged 78 Years Beloved wife of Garth (Dec.) Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kris and Carolyn, Sue and David. Devoted grandmother of John, Rachael, Jamie & Geordie & great grandmother of Elih. The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service which will be held at the Goondiwindi Uniting Church with the service commencing at 10:30am on Thursday 18th April 2019 thence for interment in the Goondiwindi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Kaloma Aged Care Home. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Goondiwindi and District Ph 0427 254 660 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Apr. 17, 2019
