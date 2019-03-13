|
|
|
ZIEBARTH, Alma Joyce Late of Clontarf, Formerly of Goondiwindi, Passed away peacefully On 11th March 2019 Aged 94 years Beloved Wife of Matt (Dec'd) and loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jennifer & Richard and Karen. Much loved Grandmother to Kristin, Tori & Matthew. A service to celebrate Alma's life is to be held at St Peter the Fisherman Anglican Church, 13 Lucinda St Clontarf on Friday 15th March 2019 at 10am. TRADITIONAL FUNERALS Redcliffe - 07 3284 7333 A Family Company
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
