Alma Joyce ZIEBARTH

ZIEBARTH, Alma Joyce Late of Clontarf, Formerly of Goondiwindi, Passed away peacefully On 11th March 2019 Aged 94 years Beloved Wife of Matt (Dec'd) and loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jennifer & Richard and Karen. Much loved Grandmother to Kristin, Tori & Matthew. A service to celebrate Alma's life is to be held at St Peter the Fisherman Anglican Church, 13 Lucinda St Clontarf on Friday 15th March 2019 at 10am. TRADITIONAL FUNERALS Redcliffe - 07 3284 7333 A Family Company
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Mar. 13, 2019
