|
|
|
WINTON, Adair William "Scotty" Late of Goondiwindi passed away peacefully on 25TH February 2019 Aged 77 years Beloved Husband of Edna. Loved Father of Michael and Fiona. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scotty's funeral, to be held at the T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (south), Toowoomba, service commencing at 2:30pm, Friday, 8TH March 2019. "Always Remembered" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Goondiwindi Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More